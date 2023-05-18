LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PYZ stock opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $93.13.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.