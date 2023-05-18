LPL Financial LLC Sells 30,413 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,934 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 30,413 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after buying an additional 130,178 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 100,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,360 shares of company stock worth $12,045,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.