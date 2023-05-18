LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,126 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 553,612 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,332 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

DDD opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

