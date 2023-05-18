LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,322 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $232.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.24 and its 200-day moving average is $316.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

