LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,797 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 97.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,233 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $258,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,209.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,986 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.