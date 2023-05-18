LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,316 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPRF. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

BATS:EPRF opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

