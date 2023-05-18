LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,219 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

