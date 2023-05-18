LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,860 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 315,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 218,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $269,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMMD opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $677.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.