LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 1,195.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toro Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

