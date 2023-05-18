LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $2,362,666.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 38,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $2,362,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 38,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,631 shares of company stock worth $7,051,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

DLB opened at $83.37 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.