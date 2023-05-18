LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 857,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,516 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.