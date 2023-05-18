Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Matthews International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Matthews International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.13. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -43.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

