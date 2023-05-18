MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 577,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.