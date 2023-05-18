Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Price Performance

NYSE MCY opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.84). Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

