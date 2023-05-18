Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 109,504 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,504 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

