Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.58 and traded as low as $10.90. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 5,076 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $24.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.
Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.
