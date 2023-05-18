Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,387 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YCG LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,922,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,444 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.28.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $314.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,848 shares of company stock worth $15,050,877. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.