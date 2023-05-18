Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,899 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $314.43.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.28.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,848 shares of company stock worth $15,050,877. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

