Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,147 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,848 shares of company stock worth $15,050,877. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $314.00 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $314.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.28.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

