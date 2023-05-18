Morling Financial Advisors LLC Buys 230 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,848 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,877. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Up 0.9 %

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $314.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.