National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.