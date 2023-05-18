National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.