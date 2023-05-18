Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,992,000 after buying an additional 96,489 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,245,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,908,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,212,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.27 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.33 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

