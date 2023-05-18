Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

