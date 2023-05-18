Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

