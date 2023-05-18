Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTMC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $5,624,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,983,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 692.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 323.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $861,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $379.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

