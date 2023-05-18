Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.0 %

PCRX stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.81. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $937,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

