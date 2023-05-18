Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,227,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,035,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Permian Resources Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of PR opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 4.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

