Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $129.14 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,452 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading

