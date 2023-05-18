PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.78.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PJT Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also

