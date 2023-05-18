Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 390.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,305,732.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,779.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,826 shares of company stock worth $12,704,041. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

