ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 551,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 356,766 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 99.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 270,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 211,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 247,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

