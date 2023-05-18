Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

NYSE PSTG opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

