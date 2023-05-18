Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $682.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

