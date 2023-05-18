QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

