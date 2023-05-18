QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho Profile
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
