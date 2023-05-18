QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Pauldine bought 15,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $415.10 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

