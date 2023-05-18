Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 327.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Renasant by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Insider Transactions at Renasant

In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Renasant Stock Performance

RNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $41.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Renasant Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.