Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,502,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,906,000 after buying an additional 666,797 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

