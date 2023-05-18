Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.4 %

Salesforce stock opened at $209.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 997.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $209.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.62.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,996,957.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,996,957.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,459 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

