Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,924 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,481 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 45.6% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,262,384 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

SEA Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SE opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

