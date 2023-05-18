Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

