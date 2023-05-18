Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Service Co. International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

