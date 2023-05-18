SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.64 million, a P/E ratio of -334.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

