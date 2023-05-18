SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 263.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $38,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $100,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,918,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $38,988.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 530,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,954 shares of company stock worth $619,827. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

