SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

