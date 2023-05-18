SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.