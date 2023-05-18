SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,081 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter worth $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACET. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.