Short Interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Declines By 6.3%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,830,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 55,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $3,214,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $974,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

