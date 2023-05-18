SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,008 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $33.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
