SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,008 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $33.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.