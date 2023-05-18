State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,700 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 407,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $480.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.67 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

